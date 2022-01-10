Latham hits 252 as N.Zealand declare at 521-6 against Bangladesh

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand declared their first innings at 521 for six midway through day two of the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Monday with captain Tom Latham making 252.

The New Zealand skipper's marathon innings ended as he attempted to lift the run rate.

After a four and a six off successive Mominul Haque deliveries, the left-hander went for another big hit but mistimed his strike at a slower delivery and holed out to square leg.

Latham spent nine hours and 12 minutes in the middle, faced 373 deliveries and hit 34 fours and two sixes to put New Zealand in a strong position.

The hosts are need to win the Test ro square the two-match series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.

Tom Blundell was not out 57 with Kyle Jamieson on four when Latham called time on the innings.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful islam took two for 79 and Ebadot Hossain took two for 143.