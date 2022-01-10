Latham hits second double ton as New Zealand pile on runs

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand captain Tom Latham completed his second career double-hundred Monday as he led his side to a substantial first innings total in the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch.

The 29-year-old opener achieved the milestone with a cover drive to the boundary off Taskin Ahmed as New Zealand moved to 387 for two early on the second morning.

Latham was not out 203 with Ross Taylor on 11 and with New Zealand needing to win the Test to square the series.

The left-hander was unbeaten on 186 overnight and brought up his 200 off 305 deliveries in an innings which included 31 fours.

His next target is New Zealand's Test-best of 302 by Brendon McCullum against India in 2014, and batting coach Luke Ronchi was not ruling it out.

"Just let him get as many as he can. You always want to see things like that broken, but for him it's going out and doing his processes the way he's done them so well this innings," Ronchi said.

The one wicket to fall in the session was Devon Conway who resumed the day on 99 and brought up his century with the first ball of the morning before being run out soon after for 109.

The Bangladesh players then formed a guard of honour as long-serving New Zealand great Taylor made his way to the crease for what is his final Test before retirement.