Latham, Taylor Depart As New Zealand Falter In 1st India Test

Latham, Taylor depart as New Zealand falter in 1st India Test

Kanpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :India hit back with crucial wickets including Tom Latham and Ross Taylor as New Zealand reached 125 for four while chasing 284 on day five of the opening Test on Monday.

Taylor fell lbw off Ravindra Jadeja for two as the teams went into the break in Kanpur, needing another 159 to win.

The left-handed Latham, who made 95 in New Zealand's first innings total of 296, moved from his overnight two to 52 before falling to Ravichandran Ashwin's off spin.

Skipper Kane Williamson was batting on 24 in an attempt for a best-ever chase by a touring side in India or to settle for a draw by batting out the final session.

West Indies chased down 276 in Delhi in 1987.

Latham and nightwatchman William Somerville put on an unbeaten partnership of 76 to deny India a wicket in the first session but fast bowler Umesh Yadav struck early after lunch to break the stand.

Somerville, who joined Latham after Will Young fell to Ashwin in the final session on Sunday, scored 36 off 110 balls to frustrate the Indian bowlers.

Ashwin got Latham's prized scalp with the batsman chopping a wider and quicker delivery on to his stumps.

The wicket took Ashwin past veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 wickets. Former spinner Anil Kumble leads the Indian wicket-takers list with 619 followed by Kapil Dev (434).

Williamson kept up the grind but Jadeja struck with his left-arm spin in the final over of the second session to leave the tourists in trouble.

