Latin American Leaders Congratulate Argentina On FIFA World Cup Victory

Muhammad Rameez Published December 19, 2022 | 06:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES/MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The leaders of Latin America and the Caribbean countries have congratulated Argentina on winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"How beautiful this football is. A giant hug to the Argentine brothers. Their joy crosses the mountain range," Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font said on Twitter on Sunday.

The presidents of Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela, Mexico, and Cuba have also offered their congratulations.

"Congratulations Argentina. And thank you for this joy the size of the world that makes us feel Our America in the center of our chests.

Cuba celebrates your victory as its own," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time (previous victories in 1978 and 1986).

Lionel Messi, who scored two goals against France (one on a penalty kick and another in extra time) claimed his first-ever World Cup title on Sunday.

Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has also congratulated Argentina with its victory. Brazil lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

