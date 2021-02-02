UrduPoint.com
Latvia Becomes Sole Host Of 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship - IIHF

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:57 PM

The Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) named Latvia the host of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) named Latvia the host of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

"The IIHF Council has voted to confirm Riga, Latvia, as the sole host for the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, following the decision to withdraw the tournament from Minsk, Belarus," the statement says.

"The IIHF Council cited the ongoing challenges placed by COVID-19 together with various technical reasons for its decision to keep the tournament in one city. With continued uncertainty surrounding international travel restrictions, the Council believes that keeping all teams in Riga throughout the tournament and avoiding travel between two host countries is the safest and most cost-effective way to operate the event," the IIHF added.

