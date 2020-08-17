UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Latvia Negotiating With IIHF on Moving Hockey World Cup From Co-Host Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Latvia has reached out to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to explore alternative venues for next year's world championship due to unrest in the host country of Belarus, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said Monday.

The 2021 Hockey World Championship is scheduled to be held from May 21 to June 6 in Belarus and Latvia. Karins last week expressed his concern over the competition's fate, but on Monday spelled out Latvia's conditions if the venue is not changed.

"We will urge the IIHF to consider some other country instead of Belarus. If the federation refuses, and if the situation in Belarus does not change, the government could consider Latvia's withdrawal from organizing the 2021 championship," Karins told reporters after a cabinet session in capital Riga, as quoted by the LETA news agency.

The IIHF last week told Sputnik that it was closely following the situation in Belarus but had no plans yet to reschedule the tournament or look for another hosting country.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9 which was quickly followed by mass protests across the country. The unrest began after the Central Election Commission announced that incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. The country's opposition, which consolidated around presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has challenged the election results, accusing the authorities of massive falsifications during the voting.

