Latvia no longer wants Belarus to co-host 2021 ice hockey champs

Riga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Latvia's government on Monday said it no longer wanted to co-host the World Ice Hockey Championship with Belarus next year and was looking for a different partner.

The announcement comes after unprecedented mass protests in Belarus against the 26-year rule of President Alexander Lukashenko following a disputed election there.

"Given the situation in Belarus, we've decided to initiate talks with the International Ice Hockey Federation to reschedule next year's World Ice Hockey Championship games away from Minsk to some other country, while Riga stays as the co-host" Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said after a cabinet meeting.

Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics added: "Our main agenda is to do everything, if the situation in Belarus does not change, to move away the championship elsewhere, to any other country." The World Championship is due to start on May 21 next year after the 2020 edition, which was due to have been hosted in Switzerland in May, had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said that it still wanted the two countries' capitals of Riga and Minsk to host the 2021 worlds despite the unrest in Belarus.

"The IIHF acknowledges the concerns outlined by the Latvian government," the global governing body said.

"The main objective for the IIHF remains to play the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Minsk and Riga, as voted on by the IIHF Council and the IIHF member national associations."The IIHF said that is was still awaiting "further communication" from the Latvian government and that it would continue to work with Minsk/Riga 2021 2021 event's organising committees.

The body's council will meet in mid-September "to discuss the situation", the IIHF added.