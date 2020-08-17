UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvia No Longer Wants Belarus To Co-host 2021 Ice Hockey Champs

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Latvia no longer wants Belarus to co-host 2021 ice hockey champs

Riga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Latvia's government on Monday said it no longer wanted to co-host the World Ice Hockey Championship with Belarus next year and was looking for a different partner.

The announcement comes after unprecedented mass protests in Belarus against the 26-year rule of President Alexander Lukashenko following a disputed election there.

"Given the situation in Belarus, we've decided to initiate talks with the International Ice Hockey Federation to reschedule next year's World Ice Hockey Championship games away from Minsk to some other country, while Riga stays as the co-host" Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said after a cabinet meeting.

Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics added: "Our main agenda is to do everything, if the situation in Belarus does not change, to move away the championship elsewhere, to any other country." The World Championship is due to start on May 21 next year after the 2020 edition, which was due to have been hosted in Switzerland in May, had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said that it still wanted the two countries' capitals of Riga and Minsk to host the 2021 worlds despite the unrest in Belarus.

"The IIHF acknowledges the concerns outlined by the Latvian government," the global governing body said.

"The main objective for the IIHF remains to play the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Minsk and Riga, as voted on by the IIHF Council and the IIHF member national associations."The IIHF said that is was still awaiting "further communication" from the Latvian government and that it would continue to work with Minsk/Riga 2021 2021 event's organising committees.

The body's council will meet in mid-September "to discuss the situation", the IIHF added.

Related Topics

Election Hockey Prime Minister World Minsk Riga Belarus Switzerland May 2020 Event From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

21 minutes ago

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies’ ..

21 minutes ago

UAE’s constant price GDP amounts to AED368.52 bi ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

51 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

1 hour ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.