Latvia Wins Basketball 3x3 Final Against Russian Team At Olympic Games
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:14 PM
Latvia won the Basketball 3x3 tournament at Tokyo Olympics after defeating the Russian team in the final on Wednesday
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Latvia won the Basketball 3x3 tournament at Tokyo Olympics after defeating the Russian team in the final on Wednesday.
The final score of the game was 21-18 for Latvia.
Bronze medals went to Serbia which defeated Belgium 21-10 in the match for third place.