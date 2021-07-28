Latvia Wins Basketball 3x3 Final Against Russian Team at Olympic Games

Latvia won the Basketball 3x3 tournament at Tokyo Olympics after defeating the Russian team in the final on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Latvia won the Basketball 3x3 tournament at Tokyo Olympics after defeating the Russian team in the final on Wednesday.

The final score of the game was 21-18 for Latvia.

Bronze medals went to Serbia which defeated Belgium 21-10 in the match for third place.