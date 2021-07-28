UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvia Wins Basketball 3x3 Final Against Russian Team At Olympic Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:14 PM

Latvia Wins Basketball 3x3 Final Against Russian Team at Olympic Games

Latvia won the Basketball 3x3 tournament at Tokyo Olympics after defeating the Russian team in the final on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Latvia won the Basketball 3x3 tournament at Tokyo Olympics after defeating the Russian team in the final on Wednesday.

The final score of the game was 21-18 for Latvia.

Bronze medals went to Serbia which defeated Belgium 21-10 in the match for third place.

Related Topics

Russia Tokyo Belgium Serbia Latvia Olympics

Recent Stories

Von Bredow-Werndl triumphs as Dujardin sets new Ol ..

1 minute ago

Olympics: Men's football results

1 minute ago

MEPCO CEO to hold online open court tomorrow

1 minute ago

Tensions as US, Russia hold strategic stability ta ..

6 minutes ago

In a first,12 females qualify for Patwari exams in ..

6 minutes ago

Photo exhibition on Pak-China showcased at Punjab ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.