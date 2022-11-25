UrduPoint.com

Launching Ceremony Of Pakistan Trekking Guide Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A book launching and documentary release ceremony related to mountains was held here on Friday in connection with the International Mountain Day celebrations.

Muhammad Abduhu, a famous Pakistani writer, who recently published his book titled, "Pakistan Trekking Guide", explained the salient features of the book.

The book contains information about trekking, passes, lakes, glaciers of Northern region of Pakistan. The relevant preparation of treks, equipment required, health challenges, local culture and allied information has been included in the book to provide guidance to the tourists visiting mountain areas of Pakistan.

The documentary "The Confidence" on Gondogoro Peak, highlighting the achievement of Master Wise Eliezer was also released and screened on the occasion. His son Aliezer, Ashir Chaudhry and Hania climbed the peak last year in autumn.

The documentary reflects the high courage and confidence of a child who climbed this peak despite many odds and challenges.

It serves as a source of motivation for the children to attract them towards this novel and challenging sport.

The documentary was also commented by different mountaineers and trekkers and appreciated the achievements of the child.

President Alpine Club of Pakistan, Abu Zafar Sadiq deemed it a tribute to women as Hania's achievement is aligned with the theme of International Mountain Day i.e. Women Move Mountains.

Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Aftab ur Rehman Rana, who was the chief guest, appreciated the efforts of Muhmmad Abduhu for writing the book. He also commended the achievement of Wise Aliezer, Hania and Ashir Chaudhry.

The key stakeholders of mountain sports and tourism Alpine Club of Pakistan, its constituents, Punjab Alpine Association, Islamabad Alpine Association, Private Schools Association, Tour operators and others attended the event.

