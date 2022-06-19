UrduPoint.com

Laurels For Pakistan: Noor Zaman Wins 29th Asian Junior Squash Championship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published June 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Laurels for Pakistan: Noor Zaman wins 29th Asian Junior Squash Championship title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :International Noor Zaman of Pakistan, the grandson of legendary British Open Squash Champion Qamar Zaman, won 29th edition of the Asian Junior Squash Championship played at Pattaya, Thailand on Sunday.

Noor Zaman, a promising squash star, entered the Asian Junior Squash Championship at second seeded, recorded victory against J. Chuah of Malaysia in a thrilling 3-1 battle that lasted for 52-minute.

Noor Zaman raced up to victory in the first set at 11-9, but failed to click in the second as J. Chuah of Malaysia won by 10-12.

However, Noor Zaman saved the tally on a couple of occasions including at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10 but he failed to win the set and lost it at 10-12.

J. Shuah of Malaysia played well and got two nick shorts by taking the set 10-12.

It was the third set in which Noor Zaman marched towrds victory at 11-5.

It was easy sailing and after winning the third set by 11-5, Noor Zaman did not look behind and raced up to victory by winning another set 11-9 to close the fate of his Malaysian rival at 3-1 in the U19 category.

Only Noor Zaman succeeded in winning the gold medal and glittering trophy for Pakistan in the 29th edition of the Asian Junior Championship.

Talking to APP, Noor Zaman thanked Allah for gaining such a success for Pakistan after four years.

He termed the prayers of countrymen, his parents, and the hard work of the coaches are the key to his success.

Currently ranked one at the national level, Noor Zaman is the All Pakistan Chief Of Air Staff National Junior U15 Squash Championship, winner of the Borneo International Junior Squash Championship in Malaysia, Penang International Junior Squash Championship in Malaysia, quarter finalist of the USA International Junior Squash Championship, semifinalist in British Junior International Squash Championship at Birmingham, England, winner Doha International Squash Tournament U17 at Qatar, Winner Qatar International Squash Tournament U17 at Qatar in March 2019, Winner PSA International Satellite Tournament No 1 Islamabad, winner of the PSA International Satellite Tournament No 2 Islamabad in 2021, winner of the PSA International Satellite Tournament No 4 Islamabad, and winner of the Combaxx Sports-KP PSA International Satellite Squash Tournament in Peshawar.

"I had worked hard to win back more titles and the credit goes to my coaches who were practicing hard with me in three different sessions – morning physical training, game practice and match practice in the evening," Noor said.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Squash Islamabad Peshawar Thailand Chief Of Air Staff Qatar Doha Birmingham Malaysia March Sunday 2019 Gold All Asia Click

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

18 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

19 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

19 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.