Lavrov Says CAS Banning Russian Top Officials From Attending Sports Events 'Unacceptable'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the recent decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to prohibit Russian top government officials from attending international sports events is unacceptable.

"Regulating the behavior of viewers and the opportunity for them to have national symbols - this also distinguishes, as I understand it, this decision from what was before. What's unclear and, I think, unacceptable is the provision concerning the prohibition of the heads of state to attend sports competitions. But there are glimmers of decency, where it is said that unless the head of state or government, where the competition is taking place, sends a personal invitation," Lavrov said live on Russia's Match tv on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the CAS adopted sanctions against Russia's top government officials, barring them from attending international sports events for two years.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, a senior Russian lawmaker, told Sputnik that this decision would be challenged.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow regretted the CAS ban for the Russian president to attend the Olympic Games and other international sports events, but believed that the decision to allow Russian athletes to compete in international events was more important.

Under the CAS decision, Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia's prime minister, deputy prime ministers, ministers and deputy ministers, will be banned from attending Olympic and Paralympic Games and world championships for two years.