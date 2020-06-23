Laxman recollects his epic battles against Shoaib Akhtar

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has recalled his epic battles against the erstwhile Pakistan fast bowling great Shoaib Akhtar stating that alongside Australia's Brett Lee, he was the quickest bowler during his playing days

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has recalled his epic battles against the erstwhile Pakistan fast bowling great Shoaib Akhtar stating that alongside Australia's Brett Lee, he was the quickest bowler during his playing days.

"It has to be someone like Shoaib Akhtar.

Because he was probably the quickest bowler in world cricket at that time along with Brett Lee," Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests stated as quoted by website timesnownews.com.

"Playing against him was always going to be challenging and he always was up to the fight," he added.

The Rawalpindi Express was forever up to the challenge and in for a fight. He dismissed Laxman thrice in international cricket, twice in Tests and once in the 50-over format.

The 44-year-old Shoaib claimed 178 wicket in 46 Tests and 247 scalps in 163 ODIs. He also featured in 15 T20Is and grabbed 19 wickets in the format.