Layyah residents get free transportation to enjoy Thal Jeep Rally

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Layyah Ameera Baidar announced on Wednesday to arrange free transportation facility to enable the locals reach the Thal Jeep Rally venue to enjoy the mega car sort event and return to their city after its conclusion.

The service will remain available for four days from Nov 7 to 10, says an official release.

Four vehicles have been arranged for the free service that car sport enthusiasts can avail. Two vehicles would operate from Layyah city and remaining two from Kiror tehsil.

First vehicle, Number 5515, would move from Layyah at 9am, the second vehicle 3512 would leave Bail Chowk Layyah 12 pm, third vehicle 3508 would move from tehsil Kiror at 12 pm and the fourth vehicle 6871 would carry people from Railway Phatak in Kiror 12pm.

All the four vehicles would remain available at their specified points and scheduled time during the next four days.

All arrangements are in place for the 9th Thal Jeep rally 2024, being organized by the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP), and famous racers from across the country are preparing to demonstrate their speed prowess on a tough sandy 180-km race route stretching from Muzaffargarh, to Kot Addu and Layyah.