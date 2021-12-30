Layyah wins Fazla Kachh to win coveted South Punjab Shooting Volleyball title

Layyah team defeated Fazla Kachh by (2-0) 20-13 and 20-14 to win South Punjab Shooting Volleyball title after one-sided final match played at Taunsa Sharif on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Layyah team defeated Fazla Kachh by (2-0) 20-13 and 20-14 to win South Punjab Shooting Volleyball title after one-sided final match played at Taunsa Sharif on Thursday.

Rajanpur team finished third in the grand event after routing DG Khan in the 3rd/4th position match, said the information made available here.

Meanwhile, Director General sports Punjab Javed Chohan has congratulated the Layyah team on winning South Punjab shooting volleyball tournament. He also lauded the organizers for making excellent arrangements for the grand event.

Assistant Commissioner Asad Ali Chandia, ASP Ms Kaenaat, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Atta ur Rehman, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman, District Sports Officer Rajanpur Hafeez, District Sports Officer Layyah Imtiaz Bhatti, District Sports Officer Muzaffargarh M Kaleem and other notables of the city were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the preparations have been finalized for holding Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal in cricket Stadium Taunsa Sharif tomorrow, (Friday).

Country's top wrestlers including World Champion and Presidential Award-winner Inam Butt Pehlwan, international wrestler Masa'ab Khan Niazi, Rustam DG Khan Division Sher-e-Punjab Omair Pehlwan, Sher-e-Punjab Adnan Pehlwan Tairanwala, National Champion Nomi Pehlwan, Javed Pehlwan Ballu, Malu Pehlwan Lahorewala and Ata Pehlwan Haroonabadia are taking part the historic Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal fights.

Following is the schedule of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Dangal fights: Inam Butt Pehlwan vs Masa'ab Khan Niazi Pehlwan Omair Pehlwan vs Adnan Tairanwala PehlwanNomi Pehlwan vs Javed Ballu PehlwanMalu Lahorewala Pehlwan vs Ata Haroonabadia Pehlwan.