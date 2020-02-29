UrduPoint.com
Lazio Go Top As Coronavirus Hits Serie A Fixtures

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:28 PM

Lazio go top as coronavirus hits Serie A fixtures

Lazio moved top of Serie A on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Bologna as five matches were postponed in the Italian top flight due to fears over the coronavirus

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Lazio moved top of Serie A on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Bologna as five matches were postponed in the Italian top flight due to fears over the coronavirus.

First-half goals from Luis Alberto and Joaquin Correa sent Lazio two points clear of reigning champions Juventus and extended their unbeaten league run to 21 matches.

Bologna had two second-half goals disallowed following VAR reviews.

Sunday's clash between Juventus and third-placed Inter Milan in Turin was among those fixtures to be called off and rearranged for May 13.

It had originally been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

Italy is the country in Europe hardest hit by the virus outbreak, with 900 cases and 21 deaths -- mostly in cities in the north.

The decision had been taken in response to the "exceptional circumstances concerning protection of public health and security", the league said.

Lazio have played a game more than Juventus while Inter, who are eight points adrift, have two matches in hand on the leaders after their fixture with Sampdoria last weekend was also postponed.

