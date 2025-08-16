Open Menu

LBA Hosts Independence Day Bridge Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LBA hosts Independence Day bridge tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) As part of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, the Lahore Bridge Association (LBA) organized a one-day Pairs Bridge Tournament at the Lahore Gymkhana Club on Saturday.

The event opened with the National Anthem, a cake-cutting ceremony, and speeches by the President of the Pakistan Bridge Federation and the President of LBA.

A total of 22 pairs from Punjab, Islamabad, and Karachi participated in the tournament, which was supervised by internationally acclaimed Tournament Director and BFAME (Bridge Federation of Asia & middle East) Secretary Ihsan Qadir.

After six hours of competitive play across two sessions of 44 boards, trophies and cash prizes were awarded by Lahore Gymkhana Convenor Viqar Uddin.

The North-South winners were Viqar Uddin Viqqi and Sadafar Mahmood Khan (1st), Zia Hyder and Ahsan Qureshi (2nd), Sajid Nabi Malik and Rashid Nabi Malik (3rd), and Rubina Agha with Ghias Malik (4th). In the East-West category, the top positions went to Shani and Hamza (1st), Arslan Mansoor and Khaled Mohiuddin (2nd), Farrukh Liaqat and Junaid Said (3rd), and Farooq Alvi with Sarfraz A. Butt (4th).

Special awards were also presented, with Rubina Agha and Ghias Ahmed securing the Best Mixed Pair title, while Najm Abid and Neelofar Aslam won the Best Ladies Pair prize.

The tournament was widely appreciated for promoting mind sports and successfully bringing together bridge players from across the country.

