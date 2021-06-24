LCW, Superior Lahore, PU, SBBWU enters Women Handball Championship semi-finals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore College for Women Lahore, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Punjab University and Superior University Lahore took berth into the semi-finals of the ongoing All Pakistan Women Inter-University Handball Championship being played here at Jinnah College for Women University of Peshawar here on Thursday.

A total of the seven matches played on Thursday wherein in the first match University of Punjab defeated B.Z University Multan by 7-1 in a one-sided match. Javeria and Tahira were the main scorers who scored three goals each in the first and second session and Sajida scored the seventh goal while for BZ Multan Irum slammed in a beautiful goal from the nine meter line.

In the second match University of Lahore defeated Agriculture University Faisalabad by 5-0 in another one-sided match, Yasmeen, Hira scored two goals each while Ibra scored one goal. In the third match of the league round Sargodha University defeated University of Peshawar by 6-0. Sargosha University Aqsa Iqbal and Aqsa Khan scored three goals each. Sargodha goal-keeper Yusra and midfielder Rasham played well for University of Peshawar Alina, Nagma Khan and Shabnam played well.

In the other match Lahore College for Women shocked Superior University by 4-0. Hira, Touheed and Abeer and Rizwana were the key contributors. Superior University players also struggled hard to reduce the margin but failed.

In the most thrilling match Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar team played well and recorded a key victory against BZU Multan strong team at 4-3. The SBBWU team got four goals each when Aysha, Kulsoom, Sana, Javeria scored one goal each while BZU Multan Aqsa scored three goals.

In the other matches Superior University Lahore defeated University of Peshawar by 5-1. Kalsoom, Momina, Bareera, Gulsham, Nomi scored one goal each while Goloona reduced the margin for University of Peshawar.

In the last league round match the University of Punjab team defeated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar team by 6-4 in another thrilling match wherein both Punjab University and SBBWU played well and produced excellent displays.

Director General sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam, Organizing Secretary Saleem Khan, Deputy Director Sports Female Miss Chaman Gul, officials and players were also present during the matches.