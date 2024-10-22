LCWU Beat PU To Win HEC-PCB Intervarsity T20 Title
Muhammad Rameez Published October 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) women beat Punjab University women by six runs in the final of HEC-PCB All Pakistan Women Cricket T20 Intervarsity tournament 2024-25 at the Ghani Glass grounds, DHA here on Tuesday.
The LCWU scored 127-8 in 20 overs while the PU women could score 121-6 in the chase. Tuba Hassan was adjudged player of the match for her all-round performance. She hit 63 runs while picked one wicket.
The LCWU clinched their 7th consecutive HEC intervarsity title.
Vice Chancellor, LCWU, Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi and COO PCB Salman Naseer were the guests at the final.
In her remarks, Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi congratulated the winning team and said, "LCWU's triumph demonstrates our commitment to promoting women's cricket and education.
We're proud to have hosted this historic event."
PCB's Senior General Manager Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia praised the participating universities and said,
"PCB is dedicated to developing women's cricket in Pakistan. This tournament showcases the talent and potential of our young players."
Salman Naseer, PCB's Chief Operating Officer, added: "We're thrilled to see the growth of women's cricket in Pakistan. LCWU's 7th title win is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We look forward to seeing these talented players represent Pakistan globally."
