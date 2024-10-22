Open Menu

LCWU Beat PU To Win HEC-PCB Intervarsity T20 Title

Muhammad Rameez Published October 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) women beat Punjab University women by six runs in the final of HEC-PCB All Pakistan Women Cricket T20 Intervarsity tournament 2024-25 at the Ghani Glass grounds, DHA here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) women beat Punjab University women by six runs in the final of HEC-PCB All Pakistan Women Cricket T20 Intervarsity tournament 2024-25 at the Ghani Glass grounds, DHA here on Tuesday.

The LCWU scored 127-8 in 20 overs while the PU women could score 121-6 in the chase. Tuba Hassan was adjudged player of the match for her all-round performance. She hit 63 runs while picked one wicket.

The LCWU clinched their 7th consecutive HEC intervarsity title.

Vice Chancellor, LCWU, Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi and COO PCB Salman Naseer were the guests at the final.

In her remarks, Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi congratulated the winning team and said, "LCWU's triumph demonstrates our commitment to promoting women's cricket and education.

We're proud to have hosted this historic event."

PCB's Senior General Manager Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia praised the participating universities and said,

"PCB is dedicated to developing women's cricket in Pakistan. This tournament showcases the talent and potential of our young players."

Salman Naseer, PCB's Chief Operating Officer, added: "We're thrilled to see the growth of women's cricket in Pakistan. LCWU's 7th title win is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We look forward to seeing these talented players represent Pakistan globally."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Education Punjab PCB Young Women HEC Event All LCWU

Recent Stories

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

4 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

4 minutes ago
 US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Ye ..

US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen

4 minutes ago
 PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national pro ..

PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik

2 minutes ago
 NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to M ..

NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”

2 minutes ago
 Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: R ..

Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana

2 minutes ago
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in S ..

'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military d ..

Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe

54 minutes ago
 Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonweal ..

Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games

57 minutes ago
 IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 ..

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

58 minutes ago
 Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari pack ..

Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up

1 hour ago
 'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in S ..

'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports