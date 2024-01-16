,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Nwes-Jan 16th, 2024) Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) celebrated the victory of its women's basketball team in the All Pakistan University Women Basketball Championship 2023-24.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr. Shagufta Naz congratulated the team and commended the coaching and planning by Coach Asif Iqbal Khan.

The ceremony, organized by the Higher education Commission, honored the achievements of the LCWU basketball team.

The VC praised Coach Asif Iqbal Khan for his excellent coaching and planning, leading LCWU to win the championship for the ninth time. The celebration included various officials, including DG Social Welfare Masood Riaz, Director sports Madam Samira Sattar, Manager Madam Wajiha, and Coach Asif Iqbal Khan.

The VC expressed her joy and congratulated the team on their success in the championship. Coach Asif Iqbal Khan emphasized the importance of teamwork, practice, and training sessions for maintaining the winning streak.

The victory of Lahore College for Women University in the All Pakistan University Women Basketball Championship for the ninth time is a testament to the team's determination and hard work, proving that with dedication and hard work, no difficulty can hinder success.

Dr. Shagufta Naz, stated that winning the All Pakistan University Women Basketball Championship for the ninth time is a great honor. She directed the team to continue the momentum of victories by organizing practical practices and training sessions.

Coach Asif Iqbal Khan of Lahore College for Women University's basketball team stated that winning the All Pakistan University Women Basketball Championship for the ninth time demonstrates that with determination and hard work, any challenge can be overcome. He highlighted the significance of focusing on basketball in educational institutions across the country, emphasizing that attention to this sport can lead to success on the international stage.