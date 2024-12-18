LDA Invites Three Player Sisters As Guests For Winning Positions
Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq on Wednesday congratulated three sisters for their exceptional performances in swimming competitions at the LDA sports Complex.
The sisters, who have earned numerous medals in both national and international events, honed their skills at the LDA Sports Complex in Johar Town.
Ayesha Waqas clinched a gold medal in the U-16 category of the Pakistani First World National Triathlon 2024, while Asfa Waqas secured a prominent position in the U-12 national swimming competition. Amna Waqas also won a gold medal in the open category.
In recognition of their achievements, DG LDA announced honorary memberships for the sisters at the LDA Sports Complex.
