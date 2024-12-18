Open Menu

LDA Invites Three Player Sisters As Guests For Winning Positions

Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

LDA invites three player sisters as guests for winning positions

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq on Wednesday congratulated three sisters for their exceptional performances in swimming competitions at the LDA Sports Complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq on Wednesday congratulated three sisters for their exceptional performances in swimming competitions at the LDA sports Complex.

The sisters, who have earned numerous medals in both national and international events, honed their skills at the LDA Sports Complex in Johar Town.

Ayesha Waqas clinched a gold medal in the U-16 category of the Pakistani First World National Triathlon 2024, while Asfa Waqas secured a prominent position in the U-12 national swimming competition. Amna Waqas also won a gold medal in the open category.

In recognition of their achievements, DG LDA announced honorary memberships for the sisters at the LDA Sports Complex.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Sports Gold

Recent Stories

IGP takes immediate measures to address police emp ..

IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns

2 minutes ago
 SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnershi ..

SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture

2 minutes ago
 SWD launches campaign against child marriages

SWD launches campaign against child marriages

2 minutes ago
 PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation

PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation

2 minutes ago
 STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to comb ..

STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Qu ..

Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games

4 minutes ago
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: M ..

Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanvee ..

Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 Financial grant released for families of deceased ..

Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers

4 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Con ..

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..

32 minutes ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp for children

Police organizes blood donation camp for children

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports