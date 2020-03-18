Le Mans 24-hour race postponed from June to September: organisers

The Le Mans 24-hour endurance race, one of the traditional highlights of the motor racing calendar, has been postponed from June to September 19-20 because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said Wednesday

The organisers said they had taken the decision "as a consequence of the health situation linked to the coronavirus and the current restrictions in France and the world".