Leach Retained In Unchanged England XI For 2nd Test Against New Zealand

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Leach retained in unchanged England XI for 2nd Test against New Zealand

London, June 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Jack Leach has kept his place in an unchanged England XI for the second Test against New Zealand at Nottingham's Trent Bridge starting Friday after being passed fit following concussion.

Leach missed the majority of England's five-wicket win in the series opener at Lord's after falling on his head while saving a boundary on the first morning at the 'Home of cricket'.

He was replaced by fellow spinner Matt Parkinson, England's first concussion substitute, but has been cleared to take the field in Nottingham.

Uncapped Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook and Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton missed out again as England once more named their team a day ahead of schedule.

Victory for England over the World Test champions would give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

It would be the perfect start for the new regime of captain Ben Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper.

England team:Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

