Leader of Dakar Rally motorbike race 'Nacho' drops out

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Chilean rider Jose Ignacio Cornejo, who had been leading the motorbike section of the Dakar Rally, was forced to drop out after a fall on Wednesday, organisers said.

The 26-year-old Honda rider nicknamed "Nacho" fell 252km into the 10th stage in Saudi Arabia and although he remounted and completed the stage he later decided to end his participation in the race having fallen behind by around a minute.

Two-time motorbike champion Toby price crashed out on Tuesday.