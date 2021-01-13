UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leader Of Dakar Rally Motorbike Race 'Nacho' Drops Out

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:05 PM

Leader of Dakar Rally motorbike race 'Nacho' drops out

Chilean rider Jose Ignacio Cornejo, who had been leading the motorbike section of the Dakar Rally, was forced to drop out after a fall on Wednesday, organisers said

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Chilean rider Jose Ignacio Cornejo, who had been leading the motorbike section of the Dakar Rally, was forced to drop out after a fall on Wednesday, organisers said.

The 26-year-old Honda rider nicknamed "Nacho" fell 252km into the 10th stage in Saudi Arabia and although he remounted and completed the stage he later decided to end his participation in the race having fallen behind by around a minute.

Two-time motorbike champion Toby price crashed out on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Honda Dakar Price Saudi Arabia Race

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

2 minutes ago

GDRFA, Dubai Tourism sign strategic partnership ag ..

10 minutes ago

Thailand confirms 157 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

Election Commission issues SOPs for by-elections

5 minutes ago

PAL to hold Literary Seminar on Balochi poet Mir ..

5 minutes ago

Rice exporters organized vaccination campaign for ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.