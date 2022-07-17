UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of US, Qatar Discuss Security, Sports Cooperation - Emir's Office

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 17, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Leaders of US, Qatar Discuss Security, Sports Cooperation - Emir's Office

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden has discussed possible security and defense cooperation, as well as collaboration in the field of sport, with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir's office informs.

Biden concluded his middle East tour on Saturday with his participation in the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, held in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. Talks between the US president and the Qatari Emir took place on the sidelines of the summit in Saudi Arabia.

"During the meeting, the Emir of Qatar and the President of the United States considered ways to develop strategic relations between the two countries, ways to strengthen them in various fields, especially in the field of security, defense and sports against the backdrop of Qatar's preparations for the 2022 World Cup," Emir's office said in a statement.

According to the release, the US president also expressed gratitude to Qatar for its role in strengthening security in Afghanistan and efforts to establish a peace process.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Sports Jeddah Qatar United States Saudi Arabia Middle East

Recent Stories

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

7 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

7 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

7 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

7 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

7 hours ago
 Vingegaard holds off Pogacar in heated Tour de Fra ..

Vingegaard holds off Pogacar in heated Tour de France duel

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.