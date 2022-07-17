DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden has discussed possible security and defense cooperation, as well as collaboration in the field of sport, with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir's office informs.

Biden concluded his middle East tour on Saturday with his participation in the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, held in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. Talks between the US president and the Qatari Emir took place on the sidelines of the summit in Saudi Arabia.

"During the meeting, the Emir of Qatar and the President of the United States considered ways to develop strategic relations between the two countries, ways to strengthen them in various fields, especially in the field of security, defense and sports against the backdrop of Qatar's preparations for the 2022 World Cup," Emir's office said in a statement.

According to the release, the US president also expressed gratitude to Qatar for its role in strengthening security in Afghanistan and efforts to establish a peace process.