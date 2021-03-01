Leading Workday Championship golf scores

Following are the leading final-round scores of the Workday Championship at Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida on Sunday (United States unless noted, par-72)

WASHINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Following are the leading final-round scores of the Workday Championship at Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida on Sunday (United States unless noted, par-72): 270 - Collin Morikawa 70-64-67-69 273 - Viktor Hovland (Norway) 71-69-66-67, Brooks Koepka 67-66-70-70, Billy Horschel 67-67-69-70 274 - Scottie Scheffler 69-70-67-68 276 - Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69-68-70-69, Rory McIlroy (North Ireland) 69-70-66-71, Webb Simpson 66-69-69-72 277 - Jason Kokrak 70-69-69-69, Patrick Reed 68-68-69-72 278 - Cameron Smith (Australia) 68-66-77-67, Kevin Na 73-69-69-67, Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) 66-69-71-72 279 - Tony Finau 68-67-72-72 280 - Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 73-72-69-66, Justin Thomas 73-66-70-71, Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 72-66-68-74281 - Brendon Todd 74-71-67-69, Aaron Rai (England) 72-70-69-70, Jason Day (Australia) 71-69-69-72, Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 71-66-70-74282 - Bryson DeChambeau 77-64-72-69, Tyrrell Hatton (England) 70-73-70-69, Lanto Griffin 70-72-71-69, Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 69-72-70-71, Max Homa 73-70-67-72, Will Zalatoris 72-69-68-73.