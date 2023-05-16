UrduPoint.com

Leao Returns For Milan's Euro Showdown With Inter

Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Rafael Leao returns to the AC Milan starting line-up as his team try to overturn a two-goal deficit in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final with Inter Milan

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Rafael Leao returns to the AC Milan starting line-up as his team try to overturn a two-goal deficit in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final with Inter Milan.

Portugal winger Leao was absent for last week's defeat at the hands of Milan's local rivals with a thigh injury, but has recovered in time for their comeback bid.

Leao starts on the left flank alongside Brahim Diaz and Junior Messias as part of the trio supporting lone striker Olivier Giroud.

Diaz sits behind Giroud as Ismael Bennacer has been ruled out for at least six months following knee surgery.

Algeria international Bennacer went under the knife on Tuesday to repair damage to cartilage in his right knee suffered during last week's first leg.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi had an almost full squad from which to pick his team and has selected the same XI which beat Milan 2-0 last week.

Inzaghi has opted for veteran Edin Dzeko to partner Lautaro Martinez up front instead of in-form Romelu Lukaku, who has scored five times and set up three more in his last six matches.

Inter are heavy favourites to reach their first final in Europe's top club competition since winning it in 2010.

