Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:38 PM

‘Learning from the best in the game,”: Scotland cricket appreciates Pakistan teams

Pakistan Cricket Board has thanked Cricket Scotland for good words and wished it success in the future events.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board has thanked Cricket Scotland for appreciating green shirts.

Taking to Twitter, PCB wrote, “Thanks @CricketScotland. You should be proud of your achievements in the @T20WorldCup. Wish you all the best for future,”.

Earlier, Cricket Scotland shared pictures on social media, showing both sides’ players engaged in discussion. It wrote the caption: “Learning from the best in the game” and appreciated Pakistan team.

In response to Cricket Scotland’s appreciation, PCB also wished the success for the team in the future.

Scotland Head Coach Shane Burger while talking about their last match between Pakistan and his team said, “it was a wonderful experience and I hope the players will get better from it,”. He said that the Scottish players needed to learn as how they could improve their performances in future events, terming their game with Pakistan as “invaluable experience”.

Pakistan defeated Scotland by 72 runs and ended its T20 World Cup’s journey.

Babar Azam, the national team skipper, and all rounder Shoaib Malik scored magnificent half-centuries during match against Scotland at Sharjah ground.

