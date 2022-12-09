UrduPoint.com

“Leave It Alone,” Shoaib Malik Responds To Divorce Rumors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2022 | 06:41 PM

“Leave it alone,” Shoaib Malik responds to divorce rumors

The former Pakistan Captain says it is a personal matter and they are not addressing the question about these rumors.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2022) Former Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik has broken silence over divorce rumours, saying that “leave it alone,”.

In a latest interview to a news organization, Shoaib Malik has made this response almost a month after divorce rumours made headlines in both Pakistan and India.

“It is a personal matter and I and Sania both are not discussing this question, so leave it alone,” he said, while expressing displeasure over speculations and gossips about their rumors of separations.

The divorce rumours stormed into the social media and both Sania and Shoaib became the centre of discussions.

Earlier, Shoaib wished Sania on her 36th birthday but Sania did not respond him in return.

However, the couple were seen together for their upcoming show “Mirza and Malik Show”.

