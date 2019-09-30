UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leave The Refs Alone, Says All Blacks Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:58 AM

Leave the refs alone, says All Blacks coach

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has appealed to rival coaches and pundits to lay off referees at the Rugby World Cup as match officials continue to face strident criticism

Oita, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has appealed to rival coaches and pundits to lay off referees at the Rugby World Cup as match officials continue to face strident criticism.

Even the sport's controlling body lambasted referees in a public statement after the first weekend, complaining that performances "were not consistently of the standards set by World Rugby." But Hansen leapt to their defence on Monday, saying they were under enough pressure in the World Cup cauldron and publicly criticising them did not help.

"I talked before we came to this tournament about how pressure can affect rugby teams that are under pressure and referees are no different," Hansen said.

"So, there's no point everybody climbing into them because it's not going to do anything other than put them under more pressure and that's not going to fix the problem." Following Ireland's shock loss to Japan, coach Joe Schmidt indicated he had issues with Australian whistleblower Angus Gardner and would possibly lodge an official complaint.

Schmidt said he could understand the "frustrations" of his players and that he felt some penalties for offside were "pretty tough" and "could have gone either way.

" Australia's Michael Cheika complained it was "us versus everyone" after wing Reece Hodge was suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle in their win over Fiji.

He continued to fume after his Wallabies' narrow loss to Wales on Saturday, claiming referees had been "spooked" by a directive to crack down on high tackles.

His sense of injustice was further fuelled by news that England's Piers Francis had escaped suspension for a high shot.

"I just don't know the rules anymore honestly. Our guy makes that tackle he gets suspended -- the English guy gets off."Social media has lit up after almost every game with fans, generally from the losing side, criticising the officiating.

When the All Blacks beat the Springboks 23-13, the penalty count favoured them 9-4 but according to South African critics, French referee Jerome Garces missed at least three incidents that should have seen All Blacks yellow-carded.

Related Topics

World Australia Wales Ireland Japan Fiji Media All From Coach

Recent Stories

Firing kills a local in Pakpatan

3 minutes ago

12-day special anti-polio campaign in three distri ..

3 minutes ago

Central African Republic exempts UAE citizens from ..

31 minutes ago

UK Defense Staff Chief Claims Country 'At War' Eve ..

32 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower as US-China trade row wei ..

41 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Foreign Minister

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.