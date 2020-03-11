LeBron, Davis off-target as Nets stun Lakers

LeBron James missed a game-tying layup with just seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Lakers suffered an upset 104-102 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday

James looked poised to force overtime at the Staples Center as he drove towards the basket with the Nets holding a two-point lead.

But James fluffed his effort and then Anthony Davis missed an open three-pointer as Brooklyn held on for a win that ended the Lakers' four-game winning streak.

It was a dramatic finale to a see-saw battle between the Western Conference-leading Lakers, who have already clinched a postseason berth, and the Nets, who occupy the last of the Eastern Conference playoff spots.

James led the scoring for the Lakers with 29 points and 12 rebounds with nine assists, while Davis finished with 26 points.

Brooklyn however proved equal to the challenge with Spencer Dinwiddie adding 23 points and Caris LeVert 22 in a dogged Nets performance.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and Gordon Hayward finished with a double-double as the Boston Celtics punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 114-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Tatum made 11 of 22 shots from the field including a trio of three-pointers as Boston dug in for the win after twice letting big leads slip late in the game.

The Celtics looked to be cruising towards the playoffs after opening up a 16-point early in the fourth quarterBut a late Pacers rally led by Victor Oladipo closed the gap to 104-101 before T.J. Warren levelled with a three-pointer.