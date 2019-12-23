UrduPoint.com
Leclerc Extends Ferrari Contract Until 2024

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:52 PM

Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc has extended his contract with Ferrari by two years until 2024, the Italian team and driver announced on Monday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc has extended his contract with Ferrari by two years until 2024, the Italian team and driver announced on Monday.

"Extremely happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia Ferrari for five more years," the 22-year-old said on Twitter.

Leclerc impressed in his first season alongside four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, finishing fourth in the 2019 world championship.

He had seven pole positions, nine podium finishes, with wins at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Leclerc's original contract with the Italian stable was until 2022. German Vettel's contract at Ferrari ends after the 2020 season.

"This past season, driving for the most illustrious team in Formula 1 has been a dream year for me," said Leclerc.

"I cannot wait to enjoy an even deeper relationship with the team after what has been an intense and exciting 2019.

"I'm keen to see what the future holds and I can't wait to get going again next season." Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto added: "With each passing race this year, our wish to extend our contract with Charles became ever more self-evident and the decision means he will now be with us for the next five seasons.

"It demonstrates that Charles and the Scuderia have a firm future together.

"Charles has been part of our family since 2016 and we are more than proud of the results we are achieving with our academy.

"We are therefore very pleased to be able to announce that he will be with us for many years to come and I'm sure that together, we will write many new pages in the history of the Prancing Horse."

