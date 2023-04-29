UrduPoint.com

Leclerc On Pole For Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint Race

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Leclerc on pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race

Charles Leclerc will start on pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint race despite crashing on his final flying lap in qualifying on Saturday

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ):Charles Leclerc will start on pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint race despite crashing on his final flying lap in qualifying on Saturday.

The Ferrari driver is joined by Sergio Perez's Red Bull on the front row for the first of Formula One's six sprints this season.

Max Verstappen finished third with George Russell in fourth.

Leclerc is a master of qualifying on the streets of Baku, adding this to his pole from qualifying on Friday for Sunday's main event.

The sprint, introduced in 2021, has undergone a revamp.

The 100 kilometre dash now stands alone from Sunday's main race with its own new shorter form of qualifying called the 'Sprint Shootout'.

Leclerc created a footnote in F1 history by claiming the honours of the inaugural edition in entertaining style.

He topped the times with three minutes of qualifying to go but then slid his Ferrari into the barriers at his last throw of the dice.

But the Red Bulls weren't able to better Leclerc's time as he claimed his second pole in Azerbaijan inside 24 hours.

