UrduPoint.com

Leclerc Takes Pole In Singapore As Verstappen Fumes In Eighth

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 01, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Leclerc takes pole in Singapore as Verstappen fumes in eighth

Charles Leclerc took pole position on Saturday for the Singapore Grand Prix, but Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen was left fuming after finishing only eighth fastest in damp conditions

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Charles Leclerc took pole position on Saturday for the Singapore Grand Prix, but Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen was left fuming after finishing only eighth fastest in damp conditions.

Leclerc clocked 1min 49.412sec in his Ferrari to top the timesheets 0.022sec ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton third.

Verstappen, who can mathematically retain his world title this weekend, had looked set to challenge Leclerc's time on his final flying lap before being told to abandon and return to the pits by his Red Bull engineer.

The Dutchman had set the fastest first sector, then let fly an expletive-peppered tirade over team radio after being instructed to abort.

Only the top-10 shootout for pole took place on slick tyres on the night Marina Bay circuit.

Most of qualifying took place on intermediate tyres with the track still too damp to risk slicks, with the unforgiving concrete walls of the city centre track an ever-present danger for any loss of control.

"In Q3 we didn't really know what to do," said Leclerc, about whether to switch to slicks.

"We went for the soft at the very last minute -- and it paid off.

"I mean, it was really, really tricky." Monaco's Leclerc can prevent Verstappen from sealing the championship this weekend by finishing higher than eighth in Sunday's race.

Leclerc now has a commanding grid advantage over the Dutchman, who will start from the fourth row on a circuit that offers few overtaking opportunities.

Verstappen had celebrated his 25th birthday with a cake in the Red Bull team hospitality on Friday but had nothing to cheer a day later.

He needs to win the race, score 22 points more than Leclerc and see teammate Perez finish fourth or lower to retain his world title with five races to spare.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell failed to find any grip on his intermediate tyres and failed to make it into Q3 after being only 11th fastest.

"Sorry guys, I couldn't do anything. I really struggled," said the Englishman over team radio. "What a shame."Alex Albon did well just to make it to Singapore three weeks after suffering from appendicitis at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza and then having complications from surgery.

However the British-born Thai could not find any grip or pace in his Williams and was eliminated in the first qualifying session after finishing 19th.

Related Topics

World Mercedes Hamilton Monaco Singapore George Sunday From Ferrari Top Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Women Exempt From Partial Mobilization in Russia - ..

Women Exempt From Partial Mobilization in Russia - Defense Minister

9 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Chinese leadersh ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Chinese leadership, people on National day

9 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs redressal of public ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs redressal of public complaints

23 minutes ago
 Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix grid

23 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

23 minutes ago
 Russia-China Cooperation Promotes International St ..

Russia-China Cooperation Promotes International Stability - Russian Upper House ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.