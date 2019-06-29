UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leclerc Tops Final Austrian Practice

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 05:21 PM

Leclerc tops final Austrian practice

Charles Leclerc stayed on top of the times for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in Saturday morning's final free practice for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix

Spielberg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Charles Leclerc stayed on top of the times for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in Saturday morning's final free practice for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Monegasque, who was quickest on Friday, clocked a best lap in one minute and 3.987 seconds in slightly cooler, but still hot, conditions at the Spielberg circuit in the Styrian Alps, outpacing the defending five-time world champion by 0.143 seconds.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was two-tenths adrift in third ahead of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel in the second Ferrari, Max Verstappen of Red Bull and British rookie Lando Norris in the leading McLaren.

Under-pressure Pierre Gasly, who has been warned to improve his form, was seventh for Red Bull ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second McLaren, Antonio Giovinazzi of Alfa Romeo and Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso.

On a day of fierce sunshine, there was a change of wind direction that reduced the track temperature to 47 degrees and the air to 25.

The session was incident-free, unlike the chaos of Friday afternoon, but the luckless Gasly complained of a lack of power and Kevin Magnussen stopped running due to an oil leak.

Renault struggled, Nico Hulkenberg winding up 12th and Daniel Ricciardo 17th.

The team confirmed that Hulkenberg will have a five-place grid penalty after taking a new engine, as Ricciardo did a week earlier in France.

This meant he joined Sainz and Alex Albon of Toro Rosso who face penalties that send them to the back of the grid for taking entirely new power units.

Related Topics

World France Oil Mercedes Hamilton Rosso Pierre Ferrari Best Top Alfa Romeo McLaren

Recent Stories

DC orders for providing facilities in Khanewal dis ..

7 minutes ago

Two criminals' gangs busted; snatched vehicles rec ..

7 minutes ago

28,778 complaints addressed this year so far: Ombu ..

7 minutes ago

Rohr keeps Nigeria players on toes as top spot at ..

7 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe After Talks Wit ..

14 minutes ago

London race plans put British Grand Prix in doubt

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.