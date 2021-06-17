UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ledecky Punches Ticket To Tokyo In 200m Freestyle

Zeeshan Mehtab 27 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Ledecky punches ticket to Tokyo in 200m freestyle

Omaha, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Katie Ledecky won the 200m freestyle to complete the first half of a daunting double at the US Olympic swimming trials on Wednesday that concludes with the 1,500m free final.

Ledecky, added the 200m to the 400m free victory on Monday, giving herself a chance to defend two of the titles she won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Trailing Allison Schmitt at the halfway mark, Ledecky surged home to win in 1min 55.11sec with Schmitt, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist, second in 1:56.79 to put herself in line for a trip to Tokyo.

Ledecky had little more than an hour before she was due on deck for the 1500m freestyle final, the two events representing the toughest daily double she will face as she targets a formidable array of events in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles.

The heats, 200m semi-finals and finals of the two events require her to race 3,600m in less than 36 hours.

"I just take it one day at a time," said Ledecky.

She has tackled the 200m-1500m double at the World Championships, winning gold in both in 2015 and 200m silver and 1500m gold in 2017.

Her first shot at it in the Olympics comes thanks to the addition of the 1500m free as an event for women at the Games for the first time this year.

Ledecky had already punched her ticket to Tokyo in the 400m freestyle on Monday.

Her winning time of 4:01.27 was nothing special, but Ledecky said that even with five gold medals from two previous Olympics, she had felt the nerves upon returning to trials and racing in front of fans for the first time in years.

"The first race is always the toughest," she said. "There's just that added level of excitement and nervousness. I just wanted to get the race over with and get to the wall and punch my ticket.

"There are always expectations out there," she added. "(But) the most important expectations are the ones that I have for myself.

"I think I do a pretty good job of sticking to those and not seeing what kinds of medal counts or times that people are throwing out about what I could accomplish if everything goes perfectly.

"I just have to stick to my own goals, and that's what I do."

Related Topics

World Job Rio De Janeiro Tokyo Women 2017 2016 2015 Gold Silver Olympics Event From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

32 minutes ago

Biden, Putin agree to resume nuclear talks, return ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi first city globally to receive maiden sh ..

9 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, United Nations Global Compact joi ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.