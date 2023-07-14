Open Menu

Lee Drew Named Head Of World Squash Officiating

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Lee Drew named head of World Squash Officiating

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Professional Squash Association (PSA) Refereeing Director Lee Drew has been appointed as the Head of World Squash Officiating (WSO), an organisation dedicated to the regulation and development of squash officiating worldwide.

WSO - established in a partnership between the World Squash Federation (WSF) and PSA in 2019 - was created to professionalize and standardize squash officiating across the globe, said a press release.

Drew, a former World Tour player and England Junior National Coach who became Refereeing Director for the PSA in 2014, will spearhead WSO's efforts to improve officiating standards across the sport, strengthen the organisation's operational team, and hire the sport's first full-time professional referees.

"The opportunity of evolving WSO is exciting because it can have a huge impact on officiating and the way the game is played and portrayed," he said.

WSO needs to move forward as a high-performing entity that offers world-class products and delivery.

"A major goal for WSO is to introduce more people to the rules and officiating as early on in their experience of squash as possible.

To achieve this, it is crucial that we get our messaging and content circulating worldwide with the support from as many squash stakeholders as possible," he added WSF Chief Executive William Louis-Marie said, "We are confident that WSO will greatly contribute to the growth of the refereeing community in a more diverse and inclusive way in keeping with the universality of our sport and offer more opportunities for the international referees to officiate at all major events around the world. Lee's input has already been visible with the recent addition of new educational courses aimed at giving all our players a better understanding of the rules of the sport."PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough said, "In his nine years as PSA Refereeing Director, Lee has played an important role in overseeing the development of refereeing within the professional game, and I am confident he will be a valuable asset to the WSO. We want squash to be an entertaining and free-flowing sport and the WSO will play a crucial role in developing referees and educating our athletes to ensure that the sport remains an engaging spectacle at the highest level."

Related Topics

Squash World 2019 All From Coach

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

43 minutes ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

52 minutes ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

59 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

2 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

2 hours ago
Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

2 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

3 hours ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

4 hours ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports