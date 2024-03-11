Lee Kang-in named in South Korea squad following Son bust-up

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Lee Kang-in was named in South Korea's squad on Monday for World Cup qualifiers this month despite a bust-up with skipper Son Heung-min at the Asian Cup.

Tottenham star Son was left with a dislocated finger after clashing with Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lee before South Korea's semi-final loss to Jordan last month.

Lee subsequently apologised after Yonhap news agency said the 23-year-old had tried to punch Son. Lee's representatives have denied there was a punch.

Son later posted a picture on social media of the pair smiling and arm in arm, alongside a message urging South Korean fans to forgive Lee.

South Korea's new interim coach Hwang Sun-hong, who took over last month when Jurgen Klinsmann was sacked following the Asian Cup exit, said he had spoken to both players before picking his squad.

"Lee Kang-in wanted an opportunity to apologise to fans and his team-mates from the bottom of his heart, and Son Heung-min said we should all embrace Kang-in and move forward," Yonhap quoted Hwang as saying.

"I don't think this is a problem only between the two of them," he added.

"Everyone who was there, from players to coaches to members of the support staff, has to take responsibility.