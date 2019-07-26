Lee Mi-hyang moves into position at Evian Championship

Lee Mi-hyang survived a double bogey at the ninth to card a second round 67 on Friday and take the early lead in the second round at the Evian Championship

Play was later interrupted by a storm with overnight leader Paula Creamer still on the course.

The 26-year-old started the day one stroke off the lead after firing a 65 in the opening round and immediately birdied the first two holes.

A small disaster followed with a double-bogey on the par-5 ninth but the South Korean responded with birdies on 16 and 17.

An eagle at the par-5 18th marked a strong finish which took Lee to the top of the clubhouse leaderboard at 10-under.

One stroke behind is fellow South Korean Park Sung-hyun who needed just 24 putts as she went round in 66.