UrduPoint.com

Lee Trevino Makes His Mark On Australia's Smith At Olympics Golf

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:20 AM

Lee Trevino makes his mark on Australia's Smith at Olympics golf

Kawagoe, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :If there were medals given out for hairstyles at the Tokyo Olympics golf tournament this week, then Australia's Cameron Smith would be nailed on for the gold at Kasumisageki Country Club.

The man of the extraordinary mullet and moustache has added a new twist while he proudly wears his country's green and gold -- the initials AUS carved into his vibrant locks.

Smith, who stands at four under for the tournament, seven strokes behind leader Xander Schauffele, revealed after his second round that the man who does his hair has a famous golfing name -- Lee Trevino.

No, not the fast-talking, wise-cracking six-time major winner, but a scissor-wielding sharp-shearer at a salon in Jacksonville.

This Lee Trevino is responsible for looking after many players on the PGA Tour who make their home in that part of Florida.

"Yeah, so he lives in Jacksonville," said Smith who added he was recommended to him "through a friend of a friend, and he's actually named after Lee Trevino, too.

"His dad had the last name and he was a golfer so he decided to run with it."A quick internet search reveals you can get a trim at Trevino's emporium, called Tonic and Tweed, starting from $65 -- but that seems to be for standard hair styling.

Smith's signature mullet could cost a few Dollars more.

Related Topics

Internet Australia Man Tokyo Jacksonville Florida Gold Olympics From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2021

7 minutes ago
 Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039 ..

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit

10 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

10 hours ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

9 hours ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.