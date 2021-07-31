Kawagoe, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :If there were medals given out for hairstyles at the Tokyo Olympics golf tournament this week, then Australia's Cameron Smith would be nailed on for the gold at Kasumisageki Country Club.

The man of the extraordinary mullet and moustache has added a new twist while he proudly wears his country's green and gold -- the initials AUS carved into his vibrant locks.

Smith, who stands at four under for the tournament, seven strokes behind leader Xander Schauffele, revealed after his second round that the man who does his hair has a famous golfing name -- Lee Trevino.

No, not the fast-talking, wise-cracking six-time major winner, but a scissor-wielding sharp-shearer at a salon in Jacksonville.

This Lee Trevino is responsible for looking after many players on the PGA Tour who make their home in that part of Florida.

"Yeah, so he lives in Jacksonville," said Smith who added he was recommended to him "through a friend of a friend, and he's actually named after Lee Trevino, too.

"His dad had the last name and he was a golfer so he decided to run with it."A quick internet search reveals you can get a trim at Trevino's emporium, called Tonic and Tweed, starting from $65 -- but that seems to be for standard hair styling.

Smith's signature mullet could cost a few Dollars more.