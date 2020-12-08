UrduPoint.com
Leeds And Germany Defender Koch Faces Knee Surgery

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

London, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany defender Robin Koch was due to undergo knee surgery on Tuesday after aggravating an existing injury in Leeds United's Premier League defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.

The 24-year-old initially sustained the injury on his debut in the opening game of the season against Liverpool.

But after playing through a hectic spell of 10 games plus an international break with Germany, Koch suffered further damage in the 3-1 loss to the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, following a collision in the Chelsea game, he suffered further damage to the knee and the club have made the decision that surgery is required to remedy the problem," Leeds said in a statement.

It is another blow for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who has only two fit senior centre-backs in his squad.

Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper are Bielsa's current remaining options, with no indication yet as to how long Koch will be sidelined for.

