Leeds Club beat Malik Star Club by two wickets in Inter-Club T20 Cricket

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Leeds Club defeated Malik Star Club by two wickets in the Peshawar T20 cricket Tournament being played here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Malik Star Club won the toss and batted first by setting up 152 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Ali Khan 36, Altaf 33, Murtaza 21 runs were outstanding batsmen, Asim, Tariq took two wickets and Usman got one wicket each for Leeds Club.

In reply, Salman (54), Tariqzada (26) and Afzal (23) were outstanding scores. Abu Bakar, Isa Khan, and Mujeeb were two wickets each for Malik stars. Thus Leeds club won the match by two wickets and advanced to next round.