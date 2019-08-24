UrduPoint.com
Leeds Crush Struggling Stoke, Forest Rock Fulham

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Championship leaders Leeds piled on the misery for Stoke with a 3-0 win at the bottom club, while promotion hopefuls Fulham slumped to a surprise defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Under-pressure Stoke manager Nathan Jones made six changes following his side's dismal 3-1 loss at Preston, including dropping England goalkeeper Jack Butland to the bench after conceding 10 goals this season from just 14 shots on target.

But Stoke had no answer to Leeds' swaggering display as Stuart Dallas opened the scoring just before the break.

Ezgjan Alioski and Patrick Bamford scored in the second half, leaving Jones' record standing at just four wins from 25 matches in charge since taking over in January.

Fulham had crushed Millwall 4-0 in midweek, but Scott Parker's team -- bidding to return to the Premier League after last season's relegation -- couldn't replicate that dominant showing against Forest at Craven Cottage as they were beaten 2-1.

Two goals from former Bournemouth forward Lewis Grabban put Forest in control before Aleksandar Mitrovic got one back for Fulham.

Charlton are second after Conor Gallagher's goal gave them a 1-0 victory against Brentford at The Valley.

Bristol City made it three wins on the spin with a 3-1 success at Hull.

Benik Afobe scored either side of a Reece Burke own goal for the Robins. Jarrod Bowen had equalised for the hosts.

Daniel Johnson scored twice from the penalty spot as Preston beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Deepdale.

Steven Fletcher headed one back for the Owls, but Lee Bullen's side could not find an equaliser.

Huddersfield remain without a win this season after second-half goals from Ovie Ejaria and Michael Morrison gave Reading a 2-0 victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

Luton won the battle of the two promoted sides as last season's League One champions overcame Barnsley 3-1 at Oakwell.

Goals from Jacob Butterfield, James Collins and Harry Cornick put the visitors in control before Mallik Wilks replied in the second half.

Nahki Wells, Eberechi Eze and Jordan Hugill were on target for QPR in their 3-1 win against Wigan, who led after just two minutes through Cedric Kipre's strike.

Middlesbrough and Millwall drew 1-1 at the Riverside Stadium after Tom Bradshaw cancelled out Paddy McNair's opener for the hosts.

Derby drew 1-1 against West Brom and Blackburn shared a goalless draw with Cardiff.

