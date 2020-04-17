Leeds great Norman Hunter dead at 76

UrduPoint.com
Fri 17th April 2020

Leeds United great Norman Hunter has died aged 76 after contracting coronavirus, his former club announced Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Leeds United great Norman Hunter has died aged 76 after contracting coronavirus, his former club announced Friday.

"Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS (National Health Service) staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," the club said in a statement.

The club said it was "devastated" at the news.

A famously tough-tackling centre-half, England international Hunter made more than 700 appearances for Yorkshire club Leeds during their most successful era of the late 1960s through to the mid-1970s under manager Don Revie.

