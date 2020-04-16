UrduPoint.com
Leeds Great Norman Hunter 'severely Unwell' With Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:59 PM

Leeds great Norman Hunter 'severely unwell' with virus

Leeds say club great Norman Hunter remains "severely unwell" in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus last week

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Leeds say club great Norman Hunter remains "severely unwell" in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus last week.

Hunter, 76, was an unused player in England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and won two English titles and other silverware at Leeds.

The defender had a fearsome reputation as a tough tackler, shown by his nickname "Bites yer legs".

"Norman Hunter continues to battle the COVID-19 virus in hospital and whilst he is, as expected, fighting incredibly hard, remains severely unwell," said a statement from the Championship side.

"His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United supporters for their amazing messages and well wishes."

