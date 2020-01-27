UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leeds Sign Forward Jean-Kevin Augustin To Boost Promotion Push

Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:46 PM

Leeds sign forward Jean-Kevin Augustin to boost promotion push

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds announced on Monday they had signed France Under-21 international Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig as they push for promotion to the Premier League

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds announced on Monday they had signed France Under-21 international Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

The forward, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Monaco, is Leeds' third signing during the January transfer window following the arrivals of goalkeeper Elia Caprile from Chievo and winger Ian Poveda from Manchester City.

The Championship club have the option to sign the 22-year-old Augustin on a permanent basis after completion of his loan spell.

"Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin," the club said on their website.

"The striker joins the Whites on an initial loan deal until the end of the season from Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Leipzig.

" The former Paris Saint-German player scored 20 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga club before returning to France on loan with Monaco at the start of this season.

Leeds, in the hunt for a new striker since Eddie Nketiah's loan spell was cut short by parent club Arsenal earlier this month, confirmed last week that a third bid for Southampton forward Che Adams had been turned down.

The club, bidding to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004, have stumbled in recent weeks, winning just one of their past seven matches in England's second-tier.

But they remain second in the table after 28 games, just a point behind leaders West Brom.

Related Topics

Loan France Paris Leipzig Monaco Southampton Leeds January All From Manchester City Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

7 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.