Leg-spinner Yasir Shah to work at National Cricket Academy (NCA)

Pakistan wrist spinner Yasir Shah has been released from the Pakistan national men's cricket team so that he can work with spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Pakistan wrist spinner Yasir Shah has been released from the Pakistan national men's cricket team so that he can work with spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Yasir will rejoin the team in Karachi on December 16, where the second Test will commence on December 19, said a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Mushtaq was appointed as spin bowling consultant last week.

According to his contract, he will work 120 days in a year at the NCA with the U16, U19 and other domestic bowlers. As and when required, he will work with the national team.