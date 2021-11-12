'Legend' Murray loses to Paul in Stockholm

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :America's Tommy Paul described Andy Murray as "a legend" after defeating the former world number one in the Stockholm ATP quarter-finals on Thursday.

Paul, ranked 52, beat three-time major winner Murray 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and will take on compatriot Frances Tiafoe for a place in the final.

"He is a legend but I played some of my best tennis today," said 24-year-old Paul.

"It was the game plan to keep him running after his long match (against top seed Jannik Sinner) yesterday." Tiafoe made the last-four by seeing off Britain's Dan Evans 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Felix Auger-Aliassime swept into the semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands to register his 100th career win on the ATP circuit.

The 21-year-old Canadian hit 11 aces and next faces either childhood friend and 2019 champion Denis Shapovalov, or Arthur Rinderknech of France.