Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super League Team Visit KIU

Muhammad Rameez Published April 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM

Legendary cricket player Shahid Khan Afridi, along with management staff of the Kashmir Super League, visited Karakoram International University (KIU)

GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Legendary cricket player Shahid Khan Afridi, along with management staff of the Kashmir Super League, visited Karakoram International University (KIU).

The delegation participated in an interactive session with the students.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of KIU, Dr. Abdul Hameed Lone, warmly welcomed the guests and paid tribute to the legendary cricketers for their services to Pakistan. He expressed hope that initiatives like the Shahid Afridi Foundation and Kashmir Super League would provide opportunities for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan to represent Pakistan at national and international levels.

Addressing the session, Shahid Afridi and Kashmir Super League CEO Masood Ahmed Khan emphasized their commitment to promoting sports talent in the region. They assured their support in helping young athletes from Gilgit-Baltistan shine on larger platforms.

KIU Provost Dr. Qamar Abbas delivered the opening remarks, stating that such sessions boost student morale and provide them with a platform to showcase their abilities. The interactive session was jointly organized by the KIU Provost Office and MarKhor Times Gilgit as media partners.

