Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super League Team Visit KIU
Muhammad Rameez Published April 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM
Legendary cricket player Shahid Khan Afridi, along with management staff of the Kashmir Super League, visited Karakoram International University (KIU)
GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Legendary cricket player Shahid Khan Afridi, along with management staff of the Kashmir Super League, visited Karakoram International University (KIU).
The delegation participated in an interactive session with the students.
The Acting Vice Chancellor of KIU, Dr. Abdul Hameed Lone, warmly welcomed the guests and paid tribute to the legendary cricketers for their services to Pakistan. He expressed hope that initiatives like the Shahid Afridi Foundation and Kashmir Super League would provide opportunities for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan to represent Pakistan at national and international levels.
Addressing the session, Shahid Afridi and Kashmir Super League CEO Masood Ahmed Khan emphasized their commitment to promoting sports talent in the region. They assured their support in helping young athletes from Gilgit-Baltistan shine on larger platforms.
KIU Provost Dr. Qamar Abbas delivered the opening remarks, stating that such sessions boost student morale and provide them with a platform to showcase their abilities. The interactive session was jointly organized by the KIU Provost Office and MarKhor Times Gilgit as media partners.
Recent Stories
Public complaint promptly addressed by AC Pasrur
Pakistani AI specialist gains global recognition for practical business solution ..
IHC grants two more weeks for comments in PECA case
Five cases registered against Junaid Akbar: IHC told
CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala
2 female students killed in train accident
Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super League Team Visit KIU
Education board sets new standards in exams
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 billion
King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s f ..
Sharjah to host 7th edition of ‘Come On Kerala’ in May
Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for Eid Al Adha season
More Stories From Sports
-
CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala27 seconds ago
-
Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super League Team Visit KIU29 seconds ago
-
Derajat Off-Road Challenge Jeep Rally 2025 kicks off in DIKhan5 minutes ago
-
Holder’s heroics propel Islamabad United to dominant win over Multan Sultans19 hours ago
-
Valverde into Real Madrid midfield, Arsenal unchanged2 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs20 hours ago
-
Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League starting line-ups21 hours ago
-
Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters21 hours ago
-
Fawad Ali reflects on debut, Journey from Talent Hunt to PSL22 hours ago
-
Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters22 hours ago
-
Pakistan women blind cricket team off to Australia22 hours ago
-
Onana to return in goal for Man Utd against Lyon: Amorim23 hours ago