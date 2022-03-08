Legendary Cricketer Younus Khan visits KPT

Legendary Cricketer Younus Khan visited Karachi Port Trust (KPT) headquarters here on Tuesday

Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich briefed Younus Khan about the efforts being made for upgradation of the existing sports infrastructure, net practice facilities and to improve the sports activities at KPT.

Younus Khan appreciated the efforts of the KPT for promotion of sports activities and assured that he would look into promoting cricket talent at KPT Sports Complex.