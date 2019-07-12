Legendary hockey Olympian Brig. Hamidi laid to rest in Bannu

Legendary hockey Olympian Brig. Abdul Hamid Hamidi, who led Pakistan to its maiden gold medal victory at Rome Olympics in 1960, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard Bannu with hundreds and thousands of people from different walk of life attended his Nimaz-e-Janaza held at Milat Park, near Hamidi village, District Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Legendary hockey Olympian Brig. Abdul Hamid Hamidi, who led Pakistan to its maiden gold medal victory at Rome Olympics in 1960, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard Bannu with hundreds and thousands of people from different walk of life attended his Nimaz-e-Janaza held at Milat Park, near Hamidi village, District Bannu

Olympian Hamidi died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Thursday, last. He was 92. The deceased is survived by a widow and two sons Major Nadeem Hameed and Faheem Hameed. Hamid was lived with his family in Chaklala, was hospitalized two days earlier after health deteriorated and he breathed his last on Thursday, last. He was also the elder brother of another legendary hockey Olympian Abdul Rashid Junior.

Brig. Abdul Hamid Hamidi was the only Olympian represented Pakistan at four Olympics in 1948 at London, 1952 at Helsinki, 1956 at Melbourne and 1960 at Rome. Born on January 7, 1927, Hamidi played as inside right and rose to fame when he skippered the national hockey team to a solitary goal win over arch rivals India, the top and the most dominated team of its time.

Later in his career, Hamidi served on many important positions including Director General Pakistan Sports board, Director General Sports Army Sports Control Board, DG National Sports Trust (NST). Late Brig. Hamidi also served as Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation for some time soon after retiring from Pakistan Army.

Brig. Abdul Hameed remained in limelight in the game of Hockey as part of first Pakistan Contingent in London Olympic 1948 and was captain of Pakistan Hockey Team winning Gold Medal in Asian Games 1958 and first ever Gold in Rome Olympics 1960 when he scored the only goal against India in the final. Hameedis record of 16 Olympic goals remained a Pakistan record till 2008.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak, Ex-Director General and MD Tourism Junaid Khan, Director PSB Mian Wahid, Director General PSB Mansoor Khan, Deputy Director Sports Azam Dar, Farrukh Wazir, Honorary General Secretary Veteran Sportsmen Welfare Association Pakistan, President Muhammad Saleem Butt condoled the sad demise of Veteran Hockey Skipper leading Pakistan to first Olympic Gold Brig.

Abdul Hameed renowned as Hameedi.

"I have not seen such a fine captain in my career," Director General Sports Army Control Board, himself played for Pakistan, Brig, Zaheer told APP on phone and expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of hockey legendary Brig. Abdul Hamid, alias Hamidi.

During their separate condolence messages, they prayed to Almighty Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

President PHF Brig (Retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General PHF, Muhammad Asif Bajwa, Vice President PHF Muhammad Saeed Khan, Ex-Chairman Competition Committee and President KP Hockey Association and the entire PHF family, former Sports Minister KP and Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, expresses their deepest sympathies on this sad demise legendary Olympian. May the soul of the deceased rest in eternal peace and Allah Almighty give their family strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Earlier, hundreds and thousands of people from different walk of life attended the funeral prayers of former hockey legendary late Hamidi, who was laid to rest in Hamidi village graveyard. Former Inspector General of Police and Vice President Pakistan Hockey Federation Muhammad Saeed Khan, Ex-Chairman Competition Committee of PHF Syed Zahir Shah, former Hockey Olympian Rashid Junior, Olympian Ayaz Khan, Deputy Director General Technical Muhammad Azam Dar, Director Sports PSB Captain Ashraf, Director Sports Shad Ayaz, Regional Sports Officer, Directorate of Sports KP, Ameer Zahid Shah, a good number of people from the sports circles, his relatives, friends were also present in his Nimaz-e-Janaza.