UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legendary Hockey Olympian Brig. Hamidi Laid To Rest In Bannu

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:45 PM

Legendary hockey Olympian Brig. Hamidi laid to rest in Bannu

Legendary hockey Olympian Brig. Abdul Hamid Hamidi, who led Pakistan to its maiden gold medal victory at Rome Olympics in 1960, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard Bannu with hundreds and thousands of people from different walk of life attended his Nimaz-e-Janaza held at Milat Park, near Hamidi village, District Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Legendary hockey Olympian Brig. Abdul Hamid Hamidi, who led Pakistan to its maiden gold medal victory at Rome Olympics in 1960, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard Bannu with hundreds and thousands of people from different walk of life attended his Nimaz-e-Janaza held at Milat Park, near Hamidi village, District Bannu.

Olympian Hamidi died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Thursday, last. He was 92. The deceased is survived by a widow and two sons Major Nadeem Hameed and Faheem Hameed. Hamid was lived with his family in Chaklala, was hospitalized two days earlier after health deteriorated and he breathed his last on Thursday, last. He was also the elder brother of another legendary hockey Olympian Abdul Rashid Junior.

Brig. Abdul Hamid Hamidi was the only Olympian represented Pakistan at four Olympics in 1948 at London, 1952 at Helsinki, 1956 at Melbourne and 1960 at Rome. Born on January 7, 1927, Hamidi played as inside right and rose to fame when he skippered the national hockey team to a solitary goal win over arch rivals India, the top and the most dominated team of its time.

Later in his career, Hamidi served on many important positions including Director General Pakistan Sports board, Director General Sports Army Sports Control Board, DG National Sports Trust (NST). Late Brig. Hamidi also served as Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation for some time soon after retiring from Pakistan Army.

Brig. Abdul Hameed remained in limelight in the game of Hockey as part of first Pakistan Contingent in London Olympic 1948 and was captain of Pakistan Hockey Team winning Gold Medal in Asian Games 1958 and first ever Gold in Rome Olympics 1960 when he scored the only goal against India in the final. Hameedis record of 16 Olympic goals remained a Pakistan record till 2008.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak, Ex-Director General and MD Tourism Junaid Khan, Director PSB Mian Wahid, Director General PSB Mansoor Khan, Deputy Director Sports Azam Dar, Farrukh Wazir, Honorary General Secretary Veteran Sportsmen Welfare Association Pakistan, President Muhammad Saleem Butt condoled the sad demise of Veteran Hockey Skipper leading Pakistan to first Olympic Gold Brig.

Abdul Hameed renowned as Hameedi.

"I have not seen such a fine captain in my career," Director General Sports Army Control Board, himself played for Pakistan, Brig, Zaheer told APP on phone and expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of hockey legendary Brig. Abdul Hamid, alias Hamidi.

During their separate condolence messages, they prayed to Almighty Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

President PHF Brig (Retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General PHF, Muhammad Asif Bajwa, Vice President PHF Muhammad Saeed Khan, Ex-Chairman Competition Committee and President KP Hockey Association and the entire PHF family, former Sports Minister KP and Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, expresses their deepest sympathies on this sad demise legendary Olympian. May the soul of the deceased rest in eternal peace and Allah Almighty give their family strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Earlier, hundreds and thousands of people from different walk of life attended the funeral prayers of former hockey legendary late Hamidi, who was laid to rest in Hamidi village graveyard. Former Inspector General of Police and Vice President Pakistan Hockey Federation Muhammad Saeed Khan, Ex-Chairman Competition Committee of PHF Syed Zahir Shah, former Hockey Olympian Rashid Junior, Olympian Ayaz Khan, Deputy Director General Technical Muhammad Azam Dar, Director Sports PSB Captain Ashraf, Director Sports Shad Ayaz, Regional Sports Officer, Directorate of Sports KP, Ameer Zahid Shah, a good number of people from the sports circles, his relatives, friends were also present in his Nimaz-e-Janaza.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hockey Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Sports Fine Died Melbourne London Rashid Helsinki Rome Rawalpindi Junaid Khan Zahid Shah January May Gold Olympics Family From Top Asia Sad

Recent Stories

K-Electric continues to raise the bar in social me ..

16 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Bab ..

5 minutes ago

Unidentified assailants kill man in Nasirabad

5 minutes ago

PFA seizes 2,400kg rotten meat, seals illegal slau ..

5 minutes ago

Senate body asked to form inter ministerial commit ..

5 minutes ago

PBIF concerned over inconclusive meeting between P ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.